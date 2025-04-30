Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 192.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 202.28 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 192.53% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 202.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.34% to Rs 38.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 900.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 934.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

