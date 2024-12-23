Board of Garuda Construction and Engineering approves change in directorate

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 December 2024

The Board of Garuda Construction and Engineering at its meeting held on 21 December 2024 has approved the appointment of Rohit Ramanand Pareek (DIN: 10881263) as an Additional Whole Time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company, for the period of five years commencing from 21 December 2024.

The Board noted the resignation of Mohit Kapoor (DIN:10301044), Whole Time Director of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from closing business hours of 21 December 2024. Consequently, he shall also cease to be a Member of Board Committee.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

