At meeting held on 06 May 2024

The Board of GHCL at its meeting held on 06 May 2024 has approved the revenue budget of the company for financial year 2024-25. The Board also approved capital budget of Rs 224 crore for financial year 2024-25 including bromine project of Rs 117 crore.

