EaseMyTrip.com announced the launch of its latest franchise store in Amritsar, Punjab.

This new outlet is located at SCO 5 C Block Market, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, marking another milestone in the company's continuous effort to blend its robust online presence with an expanding offline reach through a strategic franchising model. This is the 15th store to be launched as a part of the brand's expansion plans and the first one in Amritsar.

