At meeting held on 15 April 2024

The Board of Grauer & Weil (India) at its meeting held on 15 April 2024 has approved the allotment of 22,67,05,750 equity shares of Re 1 each as bonus shares in ratio of 1:1. Consequently, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs. 45,34,11,500 divided into 45,34,11,500 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel