Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 April 2024.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 8.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.521.15. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 72780 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17709 shares. The stock rose 2.71% to Rs.707.90. Volumes stood at 33386 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd notched up volume of 1533 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock rose 2.00% to Rs.5,583.90. Volumes stood at 1094 shares in the last session.

Tata Power Company Ltd witnessed volume of 29.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.41 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.29% to Rs.431.40. Volumes stood at 17.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd notched up volume of 1883 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 805 shares. The stock slipped 0.76% to Rs.5,267.45. Volumes stood at 416 shares in the last session.



First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

