At meeting held on 05 August 2024

The board of Happiest Minds Technologies at its meeting held on 05 August 2024 has approved the appointment of Mittu Sridhara (aka Seshashayee Sridhara) (DIN: 09247644) as Independent Director of the company with immediate effect. Further, the board has appointed Rajiv Indravadan Shah (DIN: 06752608) as Executive Director of the company with effect from 05 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp