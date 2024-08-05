Board of BLS International Services approves fund raising of up to Rs 2,000 cr

At meeting held on 05 August 2024

The Board of BLS International Services at its meeting held on 05 August 2024 has approved the proposal for raising funds for an amount of up to Rs 2,000 crore by way of fund raising options including but not limited to by issuance of securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings, Qualified Institutions Placement or Right Issue basis or any combination thereof as may be deemed appropriate depending on market conditions subject to approval of shareholders and statutory authorities, if any, as per requirements of applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp