At meeting held on 27 May 2024

The Board of HBL Power Systems at its meeting held on 27 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Mikkilineni Satyanarayana Subramanya Srinath (DIN 00319175) as an Executive Director and Aparna Surabhi (DIN 01641633) as an Independent Director (Non-Executive Non-retiring) Director, with effect from 27 May 2024.

