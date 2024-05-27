Board of Adani Energy Solutions approves fund raising up to Rs 12,500 crore

At meeting held on 27 May 2024

The Board of Adani Energy Solutions at its meeting held on 27 May 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each of the Company and / or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 12,500 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other permissible mode in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp