BSE rejigs indices: Wipro exits Sensex, Canara Bank makes multiple entries

BSE announced a rebalance of several key indices, effective at the opening bell on Monday, 24 June 2024.

Notably, IT major Wipro will be dropped from the Sensex, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will be added.

In the S&P BSE 100 index, five companies will be removed: Page Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Taking their place will be REC, HDFC Asset Management Company, Canara Bank, Cummins India, and Punjab National Bank.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Canara Bank seems to be a major beneficiary, entering both the S&P BSE 100 and the S&P BSE Bankex. The banking index will also see the exit of AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank, with Yes Bank joining alongside Canara Bank.

The S&P BSE Sensex 50 will see the exit of Divi's Laboratories, with Trent taking its place.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News