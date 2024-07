At meeting held on 20 July 2024

The Board of HDFC Bank at its meeting held on 20 July 2024 has provided its in-principle approval to initiate the process of listing of HDB Financial Services (subsidiary of HDFC Bank) through a potential initial public offer and seek necessary approvals from the regulatory authority(ies) in this regard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp