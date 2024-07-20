JSW Energy PAT soars 80% YoY to Rs 522 crore in Q1 FY25

The power generation company's consolidated net profit jumped 79.99% to Rs 521.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 289.88 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations fell by 1.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,879.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
EBITDA was at Rs 1,581 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 20.96% on YoY basis, driven by higher generation. EBITDA margin improved to 52% in Q1 FY25 as against 43% posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.
During the quarter, net generation stood at 7.881 MUs, up 18% YoY driven by higher hydro power generation, renewable capacity additions and Utkal unit 1.
The consolidated net worth and net debt as on 30 June 2024 were Rs 26,929 crore and Rs 23,339 crore respectively, resulting in net debt to equity ratio of 0.9x.
Liquidity continued to be strong with cash balances at Rs 6,118 crore as of 30 June 2024.
JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).
The scrip fell 1.19% to end at Rs 704.20 on Friday, 19 July 2024.
