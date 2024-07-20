JSW Energy PAT soars 80% YoY to Rs 522 crore in Q1 FY25

The power generation company's consolidated net profit jumped 79.99% to Rs 521.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 289.88 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell by 1.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,879.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

EBITDA was at Rs 1,581 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 20.96% on YoY basis, driven by higher generation. EBITDA margin improved to 52% in Q1 FY25 as against 43% posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, net generation stood at 7.881 MUs, up 18% YoY driven by higher hydro power generation, renewable capacity additions and Utkal unit 1.