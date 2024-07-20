Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 44.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.07% to Rs 44.84 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 44.43% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.07% to Rs 44.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.8430.0827.4527.8612.298.3810.707.678.295.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp