Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves acquisition of Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 03 April 2025

The Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical at its meeting held on 03 April 2025 has approved the acquisition of 60% paid-up equity share capital of Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics for a purchase consideration of Rs 423.36 crore in cash by way of purchase of equity shares from the existing shareholder.

On completion of the transaction, Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics will become subsidiary of Himadri Speciality Chemical, while Sturdy Niketan, subsidiary of Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics will become a step-down subsidiary of Himadri Speciality Chemical.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

