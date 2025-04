UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 2,768 equity shares under ESOP on 04 April 2025.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,27,97,70,710 (12,79,77,071 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,27,97,98,390 (12,79,79,839 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

