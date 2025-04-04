TVS Motor set to strengthen its EV presence in Southeast Asia

With integration of ION Mobility's assets, intellectual property, and talent into its operations

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) is set to strengthen its electric vehicle (EV) presence in Southeast Asia through the integration of ION Mobility's assets, intellectual property, and talent into its operations. Southeast Asia represents one of the world's fastest-growing regions for motorbike usage, offering a significant opportunity for expansion.

TVSM has been a strategic investor in ION Mobility, a full-stack EV company known for its robust in-house capabilities across industrial and product design, mechanical and electrical engineering, embedded and power electronics, firmware, software, and supply chain solutions. This integration, combined with TVSM's deep expertise in electric mobility, marks a major step toward unlocking new possibilities in the region.

Commenting on the development, Sharad Mohan Mishra, President Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company, said: We were an early strategic investor in ION Mobility, attracted by their focus on delivering smart, sustainable, and exciting mobility solutions for ASEAN markets. Our Reimagine 2030' vision strongly aligned with their mission. With the acquisition of ION Mobility's assets, IP and core team, we are thrilled to bring their entrepreneurial energy, design thinking and engineering strength into TVSM. Combined with our R&D depth, quality systems, and manufacturing scale, this partnership positions us to accelerate market penetration and grow our share across Southeast Asia.

