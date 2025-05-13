Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves investment in Sicona

Also approves technology licensing agreement with Sicona

The Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical at its meeting held on 13 May 2025 has approved further investment of AUD 1,50,00,000 (Rs 81.48 crore approximately) (in cash) in Sicona Battery Technologies (Sicona) in the form of subscription to Compulsorily Convertible Notes. These investments shall be made in agreed tranches over a period of 18 months.

The Board has also approved entering into a Technology Licensing Agreement with Sicona, which grants Himadri the exclusive license to manufacture silicon-carbon anode materials in India using Sicona's Silicon-Carbon (SiCx) anode technology.

