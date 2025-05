PG Electroplast has allotted 24,000 equity shares to the PG Electroplast Limited Employees Welfare Trust' under PG Electroplast Employees Stock Options Scheme - 2020.

Consequent to the said allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 28,33,70,658/- divided into 28,33,70,658 equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each.

