HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has launched an advanced SAP Configurator accelerator kit to help enterprises scale SAP S/4HANA rollouts more efficiently with automated processes.

The accelerator kit will automate configuration, and HCLTech's engagement will include data loading, testing and validation, making the transition to SAP S/4HANA faster, smoother and more scalable. It extends an enterprise's pre-defined template to new locations with minimal manual intervention and allows end-users to visualize the system before full deployment.

Using the SAP Configurator, HCLTech aims to assist enterprises with 50-100 global locations in significantly reducing SAP rollout time and providing continuous value beyond the rollout. The company plans to use AI-powered tools as virtual SAP specialists to reduce manual workload and ensure consistent documentation.

HCLTech's SAP Configurator reinforces our commitment to helping clients achieve SAP transformations with confidence, speed and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered tools, this accelerator kit sets a new benchmark for innovation with SAP, enabling enterprises to accelerate decision-making, reduce complexity, and maintain sustainable growth in a dynamic market, said Pawan Vadapalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Business Services at HCLTech.

