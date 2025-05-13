Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd and Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2025.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd crashed 10.63% to Rs 24.37 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4785 shares in the past one month.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd tumbled 9.84% to Rs 250. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2934 shares in the past one month.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd lost 8.39% to Rs 1016.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8691 shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd fell 7.37% to Rs 3056.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3775 shares in the past one month.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd shed 7.20% to Rs 686. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5184 shares in the past one month.

