Quess Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Rites Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2025.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Rites Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2025.

Quess Corp Ltd lost 9.10% to Rs 339.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21510 shares in the past one month.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd crashed 8.32% to Rs 1048. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74325 shares in the past one month.

Doms Industries Ltd tumbled 7.99% to Rs 2573. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4482 shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd fell 7.86% to Rs 1829. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Rites Ltd corrected 6.89% to Rs 274.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News