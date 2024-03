Also approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

The Board of IIFL Finance at its meeting held on 13 March 2024 has approved fund raising up to Rs 1500 crore by way of rights issue of equity shares. The Board also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

