63 Moons Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Ticker has allotted 12,19,025 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at an exercise price of Rs 3 to the employees pursuant to ESOP scheme of Ticker.

Subsequent to the above allotment, the shareholding of 63 moons technologies limited in Ticker stood at 75.18%.

