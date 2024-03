Shriram Properties announced the launch of its latest RERA-approved residential project under the Codename Ultimate near Electronic City, Bengaluru.

The project is being developed under the joint development model, with an aggregate saleable area of around 5.0 lakh square feet. This 400+ unit Balinese-themed project, characterized by its tranquil and harmonious ambience, prioritizes open spaces, encompassing over 70% of the total area.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel