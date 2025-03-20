Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Indian Bank approves raising additional LT infra bonds up to Rs 5,000 cr in FY25

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 20 March 2025

The Board of Indian Bank at its meeting held on 20 March 2025 has approved for raising additional Long Term Infrastructure Bonds aggregating upto Rs.5000 crore over and above Rs.10000 crore already raised by the Bank in current FY 2024-25, in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial year at an opportune time based on the requirement for financing/refinancing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing in compliance with applicable RBI guidelines and other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

