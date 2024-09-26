Board of Indian Bank approves raising additional Rs 5000 cr in long term infra bonds

At meeting held on 26 September 2024

The Board of Indian Bank at its meeting held on 26 September 2024 has approved for raising additional Long Term Infrastructure Bonds aggregating upto Rs.5000 crore over and above Rs.5000 crore already raised by the Bank in current FY 2024-25, in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial year based on the requirement for financing/refinancing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing in compliance with applicable RBI guidelines and other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

