Tejas Networks inaugurates Center of Excellence for Wireless Communication

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Also launches its indigenous Massive MIMO Radio

Tejas Networks today announced that Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon'ble Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region inaugurated Tejas Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications at their Bangalore Headquarters. As a part of the visit, the Hon'ble Union Minister also launched the company's indigenously designed 32T32R Massive MIMO radio capable of delivering 1+ Gbps download speeds using 5G mid-band spectrum.

The Tejas Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications at Tejas Networks seeks to advance research in frontier technologies, standards and architectures that will underpin next-generation mobile networks as they evolve towards 6G and beyond. The Center of Excellence houses state-of-the-art modeling tools and test infrastructure to design, prototype and commercialize innovative wireless products and solutions that will support emerging usage scenarios and applications as envisaged in ITU-R's IMT-2030 (International Mobile Telecommunications) framework. The center currently focuses on contributions in emerging areas such as AI/ML, Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC), Massive MIMO, Terahertz Communications, Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS), Sub-band Full Duplex (SBFD) among others.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

