At meeting held on 23 February 2024

The Board of Indian Infotech and Software at its meeting held on 23 February 2024 has allotted 26,14,53,270 equity shares face value of Rs Re. 01.00 each at a price of Re. 01.60 per share (including premium of Rs. Re. 0.60/- per share) on rights basis.

