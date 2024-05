At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has accorded approval for re-routing the investment of USD 78.31 million in 10C Global Capital Management IFSC (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of IndianOil) in place of IOCL Singapore for acquisition of Preference Shares and Warrants of Sun Mobility, Singapore.

