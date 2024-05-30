Board of Aarti Industries appoints CEO and directors

At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of Aarti Industries at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved the following:

1. Appointed Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 17 June 2024 in place of Rajendra V Gogri, who relinquishes his role as CEO of the Company effective from the date of joining of New CEO, however Rajendra V Gogri will continue to be the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company,

2. Appointed Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha (DIN: 10634964) as an Additional Director in the category of Executive Director of the Company with effect from 17 June 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders.

3. Appointed Belur Krishna Murthy Sethuram (DIN: 03498701) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 01 June 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders.

