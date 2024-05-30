Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aarti Industries appoints CEO and directors

Board of Aarti Industries appoints CEO and directors

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of Aarti Industries at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved the following:

1. Appointed Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 17 June 2024 in place of Rajendra V Gogri, who relinquishes his role as CEO of the Company effective from the date of joining of New CEO, however Rajendra V Gogri will continue to be the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company,

2. Appointed Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha (DIN: 10634964) as an Additional Director in the category of Executive Director of the Company with effect from 17 June 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders.

3. Appointed Belur Krishna Murthy Sethuram (DIN: 03498701) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 01 June 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

