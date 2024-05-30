Sky Gold consolidated net profit rises 123.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.20% to Rs 513.38 crore

Net profit of Sky Gold rose 123.85% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.20% to Rs 513.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 269.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.52% to Rs 40.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.28% to Rs 1745.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1153.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

513.38269.921745.481153.804.934.334.433.1520.278.2760.4526.4618.137.9054.0925.0313.616.0840.4818.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News