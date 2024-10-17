Board of Infosys approves merger of subsidiaries

At meeting held on 17 October 2024

The Board of Infosys at its meeting held on 17 October 2024 has approved merger of WongDoody Inc (wholly owned subsidiary) and Blue Acorn iCi Inc, Outbox Systems Inc., d.b.a Simplus and Kaleidoscope Animations Inc (step-down subsidiaries) with Infosys Nova Holdings LLC (wholly owned subsidiary).

WD is a US-based, full-service creative and consumer insights advertising agency (Revenue for FY ending Dec'23 - USD 123.7 million).

Simplus provides enterprise-wide digital transformation across the Salesforce ecosystem through advisory, implementation, change management, and managed services (Revenue for FY ending Jan'24 - USD 106.0 million).