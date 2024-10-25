Board of Interglobe Aviation approves investment of Rs 295 cr in IndiGo Ventures Fund

At meeting held on 25 October 2024

The Board of Interglobe Aviation at its meeting held on 25 October 2024 has approved investment of up to Rs 295 crore in IndiGo Ventures Fund - I (a scheme of InterGlobe Aviation Ventures (Category - II, Alternate Investment Fund - AIF Trust).

The Company proposes to invest Rs 295 crore in the Scheme. The Scheme will primarily invest in equity of start-ups in pre-series A, Series A and Series B stages. The focus sectors will be Aviation & Allied sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News