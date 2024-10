IDFC FIRST Bank announced that CRISIL Ratings has assigned 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating to Rs 1,60,000 crore Fixed Deposits of the Bank.

Further, CRISIL has re-affirmed CRISIL AA+/Stable' rating and 'CRISIL A1+' rating to the Tier-II bonds (under Basel III) of the Bank amounting to Rs 8,000 crore and Certificate of Deposits amounting to Rs 45,000 crore, respectively.

