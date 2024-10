Cipla announced that Cipla (EU), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in UK has completed all the conditions with respect to acquisition of 6.9124% equity interest in Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceuticals Co., China (Cipla Jiangsu) on 25 October 2024. Cipla Jiangsu is now a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News