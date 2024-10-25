Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Strides Pharma Global, Singapore to acquire balance 30% stake in Strides Switzerland

Strides Pharma Global, Singapore to acquire balance 30% stake in Strides Switzerland

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Strides Pharma Global, Singapore (SPG), a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science, is acquiring balance stake in Strides Pharma International AG (formerly Fairmed Healthcare AG) (Strides Switzerland), a step-down subsidiary of the Company for an aggregate consideration of ~CHF 1.01 million.

SPG currently owns 70% stake in Strides Switzerland. As part of business consolidation and to achieve operational synergy, SPG is acquiring the balance 30% stake in Strides Switzerland.

Strides Switzerland is strategically positioned to serve key markets in Europe. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Strides' expansion efforts, further strengthening its position in the region.

The business is led by Oren Weininger, who is the longstanding CEO of Strides Switzerland. Oren shall continue to lead the business in this region. His wealth of experience and expertise will drive company's continued success and growth in the European market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Eris Lifesciences Q2FY25 results: Profit skids 25.8%, revenue up 46.6%

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

Thermax signs pact to acquire Buildtech Products India for Rs 72 crore

CRISIL puts long-term ratings of Navi Finserv, Asirvad on rating watch

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story