At meeting held on 24 April 2025

The Board of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company at its meeting held on 24 April 2025 has approved the appointment of Varsha Vasant Purandare (DIN 05288076) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director with effect from 24 April 2025 for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years upto 23 April 2030.

