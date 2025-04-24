Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 33.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 582.66 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 33.90% to Rs 80.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 582.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.37% to Rs 211.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 1628.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1322.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
