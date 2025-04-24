Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 33.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 582.66 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 33.90% to Rs 80.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 582.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.37% to Rs 211.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 1628.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1322.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

582.66489.961628.631322.6218.8718.6917.8915.30115.4997.51313.39221.72108.5989.10284.50186.2580.6560.23211.07133.28

