Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 3027.07 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 17.16% to Rs 293.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 354.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 3027.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3007.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.17% to Rs 960.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1069.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 10446.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10134.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3027.073007.8910446.2510134.2613.7516.3113.7015.27458.51541.731597.651703.76367.15464.561239.031405.38293.94354.82960.881069.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News