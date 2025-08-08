Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Kokuyo Camlin approves change in Executive Director

Board of Kokuyo Camlin approves change in Executive Director

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 08 August 2025

The Board of Kokuyo Camlin at its meeting held on 08 August 2025 has taken on record the resignation of Takeo iguchi (DIN:03599826), Executive Director with effect from 8 August 2025.

Further, the board approved the appointment of Takashi Itoguchi (DIN:08520967) as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 8 August 2025 for 3 years.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

