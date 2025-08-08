Board of Manappuram Finance approves change in Chairman

At meeting held on 08 August 2025

The Board of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 08 August 2025 has approved appointment of V. P. Nandakumar being Managing Director of the Company, as the Chairman of the Board effective from 28 August 2025 following the retirement of current Chairman, Dr Shailesh Jayantilal Mehta. After completion of his second term as Independent Director of the Company (pursuant to Companies Act, 2013 read with Listing Regulations), Dr Mehta will take a well-deserved retirement on 27 August 2025 (end of business hours).

