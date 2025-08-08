Board of KPIT Technologies approves investment of up to USD 10 mn in Helm.ai

The Board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 08 August 2025 as approved investment of up to USD 10 million via "SAFE Instrument" in preferred stock of Helm.ai in one or more tranches, subject to review of synergy parameters upto the satisfaction of the Company. This investment shall not result in Helm.ai being a subsidiary of the Company, and the Company will not have any participative rights.

Helm.ai builds advanced Al software for self-driving cars. They help OEM to develop safe, scalable, and cost-effective autonomous driving systems-from basic driver assistance to full autonomous driving vehicles. Their software uses cutting-edge Al models and doesn't rely heavily on expensive sensors like lidar.