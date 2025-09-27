Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Krishival Foods to consider fund raising options

Board of Krishival Foods to consider fund raising options

Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
On 01 October 2025

The board of Krishival Foods will meet on 01 October 2025 to evaluate fund raising by way of issue of securities through further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency institutions placement, debt issue, preferential issue or any other method.

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

