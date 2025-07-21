Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Lloyds Enterprises approves rights issue of up to Rs 999 cr

Board of Lloyds Enterprises approves rights issue of up to Rs 999 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 July 2025

The Board of Lloyds Enterprises at their meeting held today i.e. 21 July 2025 has considered and inter-alia approved the issue of partly paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Re. 1/- each for an amount not exceeding Rs. 999 crore by way of rights issue.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

