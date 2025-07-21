Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Consumer gains on buyback plan

Bajaj Consumer gains on buyback plan

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Consumer Care gains 2.54% to Rs 246.50 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on 24 July 2025.

As on March 2025, the company's total promoter holding stood at 40.95%.

Bajaj Consumer Care is engaged in the business of cosmetics, toiletries and other personal care products. It has presence in both domestic and international markets.

On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Consumer Care's net profit declined 12.93% to Rs 30.98 crore while net sales rose 5.34% to Rs 246.73 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CMS Info Systems redefines its brand promise to "Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities"

Aarti Drugs rises after Q1 PAT jumps 62% YoY to Rs 54 cr

PCBL Chemical's subsidiary Nanovace Technologies receives US patent

GPT Infra soars after bagging project worth Rs 351 crore

Euro speculative net longs climb further

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story