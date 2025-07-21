PCBL Chemical's subsidiary Nanovace Technologies receives US patent

For its proprietary method of developing nanomaterials designed for next-generation energy storage technologies
Nanovace Technologies, a subsidiary of PCBL Chemical, has been granted a process patent by the United States Patent Office for its proprietary method of developing nanomaterials designed for next-generation energy storage technologies.
"This breakthrough patent represents a significant milestone in our R&D efforts and strengthens our intellectual property portfolio in the energy storage domain. The grant of this patent not only validates our technological innovation but also opens new avenues for strategic partnerships, licensing opportunities, and potential commercialization in global markets. Well proven at lab scale, Nanovace Technologies is now building a pilot plant, to be ready by Q3-FY26, to demonstrate successful industrialization of the technology", said the company
