Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infra soars after bagging project worth Rs 351 crore

GPT Infra soars after bagging project worth Rs 351 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GPT Infraprojects zoomed 8.78% to Rs 134.45 after the company announced that it has bagged a construction contract worth Rs 351 crore from Agra Gwalior Highway Private Limited.

The contract involves the construction of a new major bridge, which includes a cable-stayed bridge, over the Chambal River. This work is part of the Agra Gwalior Greenfield Highway Project.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions: infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 49.72% to Rs 24.24 crore on a 29.06% increase in revenue to Rs 380.74 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro speculative net longs climb further

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; European mrkt opens lower

Piramal Pharma receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Reliance Power reports turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 45 cr

L&T's subsidiary to set-up green hydrogen plant at IOCL's facility in Haryana

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story