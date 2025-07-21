GPT Infra soars after bagging project worth Rs 351 crore

GPT Infraprojects zoomed 8.78% to Rs 134.45 after the company announced that it has bagged a construction contract worth Rs 351 crore from Agra Gwalior Highway Private Limited.

The contract involves the construction of a new major bridge, which includes a cable-stayed bridge, over the Chambal River. This work is part of the Agra Gwalior Greenfield Highway Project.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions: infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.