At meeting held on 26 May 2025

The Board of Lumax Industries at its meeting held on 26 May 2025 has accepted the resignation of Tetsuya Hojo (DIN: I 0725951) from the position of Non-Executive Director (Nominee - Stanley Electric Co., Japan) of the Company w.e.f. the close of the business hours of May 26, 2025 owing to change in the nomination by Stanley Electric Co.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News