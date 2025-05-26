Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) IPO subscribed 6%

Image
May 26 2025
The offer received bids for 28.71 lakh shares as against 4.66 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) received bids for28,71,878 shares as against 4,66,10,169 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (26 May 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.06 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday 26 May 2025 and it will close on Wednesday 28 May 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 413 and 435 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 2500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,000 crore. At the higher price band of Rs 435, the OFS comprises up to 5,74,71,264 shares by Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 2300 crore will be used for repayment/ prepayment/ redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company and its subsidiaries and the balance for general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) on Friday, 23 May 2025, raised Rs 1,574.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3,62,06,896 shares at Rs 435 each to 47 anchor investors.

Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) is a luxury hospitality company operating under "The Leela" brand in India. It owns, operates, manages, and develops luxury hotels and resorts, offering premier accommodations and personalized services inspired by Indian hospitality.

The owned portfolio comprises five landmark hotels across key business and leisure destinations: Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Jaipur, and Udaipur. For the Financial Year 2025, the company derived 56.96% of its room revenues from retail and leisure guests, 16.97% from corporate bookings and 25.45% from group bookings, demonstrating the strength of the diversified customer base.

As of March 31, 2025, Schloss Bangalore is one of Indias largest luxury hospitality companies by number of keys, with a portfolio of 13 operational hotels comprising 3,553 keys. The portfolio includes The Leela Palaces, The Leela Hotels, and The Leela Resorts. The company operates through direct ownership and hotel management agreements with third-party owners.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.66 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 1,300.57 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

